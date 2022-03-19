AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 118 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.