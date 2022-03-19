AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

