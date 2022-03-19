AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Up 4.7%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 51,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.

Get AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.