AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

