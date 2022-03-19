AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,271 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

