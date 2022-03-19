AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,320 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

