AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $84.50 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.