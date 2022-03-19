AE Wealth Management LLC Has $20.94 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 82.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

