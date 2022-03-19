AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

