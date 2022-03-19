AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $95.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

