AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after buying an additional 2,239,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after buying an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 369,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

