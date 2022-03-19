AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,697 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

