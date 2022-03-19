AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 402,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS opened at $50.37 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.