AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.12 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.45 ($0.51). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,087,759 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36. The company has a market cap of £276.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.92.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

