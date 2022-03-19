Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

