Agincourt Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,182,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 17.1% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 510,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,483 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

