Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Purchases £81,569.50 in Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Shares of AFX opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £757.83 million and a PE ratio of 38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alpha FX Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,822.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

