Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.06

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $18.55. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

