Altimmune, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

