Altimmune, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ALT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

