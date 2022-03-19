Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $37.91 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

