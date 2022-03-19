Altus Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.