Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 46,908 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44.

Shares of AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

