Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 189.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 227,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

