América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $8,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

