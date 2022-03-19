Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

