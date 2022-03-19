Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

