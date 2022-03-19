Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Path.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
