Analysts Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enfusion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

