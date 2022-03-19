Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. 2,039,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.