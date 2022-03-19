Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

