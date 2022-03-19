Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.01). Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

