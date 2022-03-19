Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

