Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

