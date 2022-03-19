Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $7.60

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

