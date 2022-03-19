Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $129.80

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.