Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 4,153.75

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,796.67 ($49.37).

FUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.86) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($303,454.28).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,842.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,334.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,768 ($22.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.60).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

