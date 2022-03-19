Analysts Set Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Price Target at $39.60

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.