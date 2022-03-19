Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $97.80

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

