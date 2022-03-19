Analyzing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AEye and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentex 1 0 3 0 2.50

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.97%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEye and Gentex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Gentex $1.73 billion 4.04 $360.80 million $1.49 19.86

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Gentex 20.84% 18.74% 16.67%

Summary

Gentex beats AEye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities. The Other segment operates in certain Zeeland, Michigan facilities, as well as research and development offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Santa Clara, CA. Its products include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, dimmable aircraft windows, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The company was founded by Fred Bauer in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.

