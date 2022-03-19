Analyzing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 19.29 -$4.81 million $3.22 9.26 Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.12 -$88.33 million N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q&K International Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Q&K International Group (Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.