Analyzing Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Campbell Soup and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.51 $1.00 billion $3.03 14.00 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Campbell Soup and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus target price of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.09% 25.72% 6.92% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922, and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

