Analyzing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 606.85%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 930.93%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.18) -3.80 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 9.53 -$12.77 million ($0.30) -1.29

Chemomab Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -19.84% -18.90% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.90% -26.89%

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Seclidemstat (SP-2577). Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

