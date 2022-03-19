Andrew Alford Sells 445 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.86 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

