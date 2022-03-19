Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.96 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.96 ($0.73). 7,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 368,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market cap of £44.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.91.

Get Angling Direct alerts:

Angling Direct Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.