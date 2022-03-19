Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.07 ($71.50).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

