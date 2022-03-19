Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

NLY stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $8,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,084.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 184,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

