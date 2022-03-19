Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

