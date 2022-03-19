Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

