Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

AAOI stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

